An EU-China summit has not been listed in Germany’s official outline of priorities for its presidency of the EU Council. Photo: Reuters
Pandemic mires European Union’s market drive into China
- A landmark September summit with the leaders of China and the European Union appears to be off, possibly putting an investment agreement on the back burner
- As the bloc struggles to speak with one voice on China, objections are growing around the continent to Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus
Topic | China-EU relations
