An EU-China summit has not been listed in Germany’s official outline of priorities for its presidency of the EU Council. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Pandemic mires European Union’s market drive into China

  • A landmark September summit with the leaders of China and the European Union appears to be off, possibly putting an investment agreement on the back burner
  • As the bloc struggles to speak with one voice on China, objections are growing around the continent to Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 10:35pm, 11 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An EU-China summit has not been listed in Germany’s official outline of priorities for its presidency of the EU Council. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE