Taiwan is described in the US bill as “a model contributor to global health”. Beijing says Taiwan is part of China and has no right to join international bodies. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s push to rejoin WHO as observer gets a boost from US Senate
- Bill backing the self-ruled island’s push to reclaim its status is unanimously approved
- It calls for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to develop strategy for Taipei to take part in decision-making body, which meets next week
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan is described in the US bill as “a model contributor to global health”. Beijing says Taiwan is part of China and has no right to join international bodies. Photo: Reuters