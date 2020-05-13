Taiwan has been excluded from taking part in WHO assemblies since Tsai Ing-wen (centre) was elected president in 2016. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: WHO put nations at risk by excluding Taiwan from knowledge sharing, US report says
- Had island’s experts been allowed to share their experiences, ‘governments around the world could have had more complete information on which to base their public health policies’, congressional report says
- Document published amid growing calls for Taiwan to be allowed to attend the UN agency’s World Health Assembly, which starts on Monday
Topic | Taiwan
