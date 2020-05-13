EC President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to lead the European side in its upcoming summit with China. Photo: Xinhua
China-EU summit on investment deal, Covid-19 likely to start next month, sources say

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and other senior officials to discuss key issues via series of online meetings, according to insiders
  • Brussels and Beijing have expressed their desire to conclude a comprehensive investment agreement by year’s end but clashes over coronavirus may hamper negotiations
Wendy Wu
Updated: 8:00pm, 13 May, 2020

