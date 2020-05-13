Li Xiaojiang (centre) participated in China’s Thousand Talents Programme. Photo: Jinan University
Chinese-American professor pleads guilty to tax charges in China research saga

  • Former Emory University neuroscientist ordered to serve one year of probation and pay penalties in relation to under-reported income
  • Case highlights US concerns over Beijing’s Thousand Talents Programme
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 10:25pm, 13 May, 2020

