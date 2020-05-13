A Chinese expert provides training to a Serbian laboratory employee at the facility in Belgrade. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese lab helps Serbia boost Covid-19 testing capacity

  • State-of-the-art facility is the first that Beijing Genomics Institute has helped build in Europe and can do 2,000 tests a day
  • Its 40 employees were all trained by Chinese who have set up laboratories in Wuhan and other cities
Reuters
Updated: 10:44pm, 13 May, 2020

