A Chinese expert provides training to a Serbian laboratory employee at the facility in Belgrade. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese lab helps Serbia boost Covid-19 testing capacity
- State-of-the-art facility is the first that Beijing Genomics Institute has helped build in Europe and can do 2,000 tests a day
- Its 40 employees were all trained by Chinese who have set up laboratories in Wuhan and other cities
