China is considering its response to US moves to seek damages over the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
China considers retaliation for US coronavirus lawsuits, Global Times says
- Tabloid report says Beijing is considering countermeasures against states and politicians seeking damages over pandemic
- Academic calls for action that will cause ‘real pain’ rather than symbolic strike back
