China is considering its response to US moves to seek damages over the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China considers retaliation for US coronavirus lawsuits, Global Times says

  • Tabloid report says Beijing is considering countermeasures against states and politicians seeking damages over pandemic
  • Academic calls for action that will cause ‘real pain’ rather than symbolic strike back
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 3:00pm, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is considering its response to US moves to seek damages over the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE