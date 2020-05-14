Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have agreed to boost cooperation. Photo: AFP
Chinese, South Korean leaders agree to increase cooperation to revitalise economies, fight Covid-19

  • Neighbours should ‘strengthen communication and coordination under multilateral systems … to push forward anti-pandemic cooperation’, Xi Jinping tells Moon Jae-in ahead of planned visit later this year
  • Seoul keen to ‘deepen communication … for a more united international community’, South Korean president says
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 14 May, 2020

