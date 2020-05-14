Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China was “leading the world on coronavirus vaccine and treatment research”. Photo: Reuters
China hits out at US claims of coronavirus research hacking as tensions flare
- Foreign ministry spokesman describes allegations that Chinese were trying to steal vaccine data as ‘smears’
- Zhao Lijian also urges US to ‘focus on saving lives’ and not deflect blame
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
