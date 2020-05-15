Taiwan Vice-President Chen Chien-jen speaks during a press briefing with foreign journalists about the coronavirus pandemic in Taipei, Taiwan on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan unlikely to attend upcoming World Health Assembly due to ‘politics’, Vice-President Chen Chien-jen says
- Taiwan’s vice-president says political pressure from Beijing has made it difficult for the island to get an invitation from the World Health Organisation
- The mainland claims Taiwan needs to go through Beijing to attend the event because statehood is required for UN memberships
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
