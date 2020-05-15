US President Donald Trump said that “right now” he does not want to speak to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
China should prepare for more vitriol from Donald Trump after threat to sever ties, observers say

  • President’s comments in interview with Fox News, in which he said US would be US$500 billion better off without China, reflect the escalating tensions between the two nations, university professor says
  • Beijing should not worry too much about Trump’s words, but be wary they could turn into actions, CASS researcher says
Wendy Wu
Updated: 2:17pm, 15 May, 2020

