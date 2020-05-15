US senator Josh Hawley introduced a bill that would allow Americans to sue China for damages over harm caused by the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
US senator calls China’s threat over coronavirus bill a ‘badge of honour’
- Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, says he’s not backing down over draft legislation that would allow Americans to sue Chinese government
- State tabloid Global Times had cited sources saying Beijing was considering punitive measures against US politicians and companies
