Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to three European foreign ministers on Thursday. Photo: AP
Budapest stands with Beijing in opposing Taiwan’s membership of World Health Organisation
- Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto tells Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that his country ‘always upholds the one China principle’
- Wang also speaks to foreign ministers of Estonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of World Health Assembly, which starts on Monday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
