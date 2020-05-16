Medical workers take a coronavirus patient to hospital in Wuhan, the outbreak’s initial epicentre. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Why is China resisting an independent inquiry into how the pandemic started?

  • Beijing continues to attack motives of countries calling for coronavirus investigation, and halts imports from Australian beef firms
  • It has concerns over any potential investigation’s timing and scope as it tries to avoid reputational damage, observers say
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 7:17am, 16 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers take a coronavirus patient to hospital in Wuhan, the outbreak’s initial epicentre. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE