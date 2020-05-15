US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Israel for a brief visit on Wednesday. Photo: US Department of State/DPA
Israel to review water plant bid after US’ ‘China influence’ warning
- Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings is in the running to build and operate a massive desalination plant near a military base
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says ‘the Chinese Communist Party should not have access to Israeli infrastructure’
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Israel for a brief visit on Wednesday. Photo: US Department of State/DPA