EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell says developing a joint approach to superpowers is never easy. Photo: Retuers
China trying to divide and rule in Europe, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says

  • Member states must ‘maintain the necessary collective discipline’ as China looks to take advantage of their different views on diplomacy, Spaniard says
  • Borrell also questions Beijing’s insistence on ‘telling the world’ about its aid efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic and its unique take on multilateralism
Stuart Lau
Updated: 6:00pm, 16 May, 2020

