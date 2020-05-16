EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell says developing a joint approach to superpowers is never easy. Photo: Retuers
China trying to divide and rule in Europe, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says
- Member states must ‘maintain the necessary collective discipline’ as China looks to take advantage of their different views on diplomacy, Spaniard says
- Borrell also questions Beijing’s insistence on ‘telling the world’ about its aid efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic and its unique take on multilateralism
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell says developing a joint approach to superpowers is never easy. Photo: Retuers