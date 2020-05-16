China introduced a temporary ban on foreigners entering the country at the end of March. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: China asks foreign diplomats to stay away until June 1

  • Beijing extends travel advisory for envoys and other mission workers for two weeks as nation remains on high alert to risk of importing new infections from overseas
  • China hopes embassies ‘continue to understand and cooperate’ with its control measures, foreign ministry says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Wendy Wu and Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 1:55pm, 16 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China introduced a temporary ban on foreigners entering the country at the end of March. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE