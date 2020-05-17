The World Health Assembly gathers in Geneva every May. This year it will be a virtual meeting because of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Battle looms at WHO meeting as pressure mounts on China over coronavirus inquiry
- Countries including US expected to pursue investigation into Beijing’s handling of pandemic when decision-making body meets
- It could refer the dispute to the International Court of Justice, but experts say that’s unlikely – and the ICJ wouldn’t be able to enforce a decision
