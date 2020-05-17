Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have pledged to maintain a united front. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus poses test for Russia and China’s friendship

  • Moscow and Beijing have become increasingly close in recent years, but border closures and imported cases have ‘cast a shadow’ over their relationship
  • One observer said the two countries have ‘passed this test so far’ but a thaw between the US and Russia may pose a challenge for the future
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Kristin Huang and Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 11:06pm, 17 May, 2020

