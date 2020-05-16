The World Health Assembly, the WHO’s decision-making body, meets in Geneva next week. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

EU calls for coronavirus investigation to focus on animal-to-human transmission

  • Josep Borrell had previously said bloc would push for inquiry into ‘origins of pandemic’ but World Health Assembly resolution concentrates on how it entered human population in first place
  • Bloc also pushes for evaluation of World Health Organisation’s performance and calls for better pandemic prevention measures
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 10:10pm, 16 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The World Health Assembly, the WHO’s decision-making body, meets in Geneva next week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE