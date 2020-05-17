China’s links with Africa in terms of medical support date back to the 1960s. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China’s aid effort in Africa is nothing new, observers say
- Beijing ‘is serious about its commitment to stand by its African partners’ and has been since 1962, academic says
- But not all of its medical teams are welcomed with open arms, especially since allegations emerged of Africans in southern China being mistreated
