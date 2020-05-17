This year’s World Health Assembly convenes on Monday in Geneva. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: can India stay focused as China, US set to clash at World Health Assembly?

  • As the new chair of the WHO’s executive board, New Delhi must keep politics out of the debate as nations gather to discuss ways to fight Covid-19, academics say
  • Calls for an investigation into coronavirus’ origins and Taiwan regaining WHO observer status among the hot topics at this week’s health meeting
Kinling Lo and Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 May, 2020

