This year’s World Health Assembly convenes on Monday in Geneva. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: can India stay focused as China, US set to clash at World Health Assembly?
- As the new chair of the WHO’s executive board, New Delhi must keep politics out of the debate as nations gather to discuss ways to fight Covid-19, academics say
- Calls for an investigation into coronavirus’ origins and Taiwan regaining WHO observer status among the hot topics at this week’s health meeting
Topic | India
This year’s World Health Assembly convenes on Monday in Geneva. Photo: AFP