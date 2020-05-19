A recent confrontation between Chinese and Indian troops in the remote border region near Tibet has led to both sides strengthening their forces in the area. Photo: AP
China and India muscle up after border dispute but diplomatic channels open

  • Both sides have deployed more troops in remote area near Tibet following clash in which Chinese and Indian soldiers were injured
  • Observers say more confrontations possible but communications between the two countries remain strong
Kristin Huang
Updated: 8:49pm, 19 May, 2020

