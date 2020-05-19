People watch footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at the World Health Assembly on a giant screen in a Beijing street on Monday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

‘Nothing but a joke’: China hits out at Australia’s claims of vindication over coronavirus inquiry

  • Chinese embassy says draft resolution on probe at World Health Assembly ‘totally different’ from Canberra’s proposal
  • As tensions mount, Australia’s trade minister says country is ‘not going to engage in cheap politicking’ over Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 6:00pm, 19 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People watch footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at the World Health Assembly on a giant screen in a Beijing street on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE