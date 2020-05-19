Chen Xu, the ambassador to the UN in Geneva, did not have time to put on a tie before making his appearance at the virtual assembly. Photo: Handout
Chinese ambassador tied in knots by virtual World Health Organisation meeting
- A slightly awkward appearance by Beijing’s representative in Geneva highlights the pitfalls of a virtual assembly
- Other delegates had to deal with unreliable internet connections and poor sound quality, and even the UN Secretary-General faced problems
