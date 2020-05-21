The bill would still need to be passed in the House of Representatives and signed into law. Photo: Xinhua
US Senate passes bill to boost oversight of Chinese companies
- Republican lawmaker behind legislation says aim is to stop Chinese firms from ‘cheating’ on US exchanges
- Move comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | US-China trade war
The bill would still need to be passed in the House of Representatives and signed into law. Photo: Xinhua