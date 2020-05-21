Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and King Mswati III of eSwatini during her visit to the southern African nation in 2018 when she was awarded the Order of the Elephant. Photo: Handout
WHO coronavirus meeting highlights Taipei’s last African ally eSwatini
- Despite pressure from Beijing the tiny country of 1.3 million people in southern Africa has maintained diplomatic ties
- The monarchy was one of 14 formal allies to support Taipei’s bid to rejoin the World Health Assembly on Monday
Topic | China-Africa relations
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and King Mswati III of eSwatini during her visit to the southern African nation in 2018 when she was awarded the Order of the Elephant. Photo: Handout