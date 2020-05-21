US President Donald Trump has accused Beijing of waging a “massive disinformation campaign” to help his opponent Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Cold War echoes’: United States accuses China of face-off on all fronts
- White House policy paper defines US president’s ever-hostile stand on Beijing as Trump makes a bid for re-election
- Era of playing down ideological differences to avoid derailing relations is over, analyst says
Topic | US-China relations
US President Donald Trump has accused Beijing of waging a “massive disinformation campaign” to help his opponent Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election. Photo: EPA-EFE