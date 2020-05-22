Zhang Yesui took questions from reporters on the agenda of the National People’s Congress via video link. Photo: Xinhua
If the US seeks ‘to contain China’, the country will firmly defend its interests, top Chinese legislature official says

  • ‘China never starts trouble and never flinches when trouble comes its way,’ says Zhang Yesui
  • The country will firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests, the official adds
Linda Lew
Updated: 2:26am, 22 May, 2020

Zhang Yesui took questions from reporters on the agenda of the National People’s Congress via video link. Photo: Xinhua
