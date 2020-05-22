Soybeans are a major source of protein for animal feeds and edible oil in China. Photo: Reuters
China urged to diversify soybean sources to curb over-reliance on US

  • Call for new suppliers and increase in domestic production to minimise inflation and maintain social stability
  • Combination of trade war and economic conditions made worse by coronavirus pandemic highlight vulnerability, scholars say
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 5:05pm, 22 May, 2020

