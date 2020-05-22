Soybeans are a major source of protein for animal feeds and edible oil in China. Photo: Reuters
China urged to diversify soybean sources to curb over-reliance on US
- Call for new suppliers and increase in domestic production to minimise inflation and maintain social stability
- Combination of trade war and economic conditions made worse by coronavirus pandemic highlight vulnerability, scholars say
Topic | US-China relations
Soybeans are a major source of protein for animal feeds and edible oil in China. Photo: Reuters