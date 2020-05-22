US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says he expects the US-China trade deal to be a success. Photo: Bloomberg
China approves more American imports, US trade office says
- ‘These are difficult times for both our countries. It is important that we each continue to work to make our agreement a success,’ US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s office says
- Beijing has opened its markets to blueberries, avocados, barley and other livestock feed grains, and approved more meat imports, statement says
Topic | US-China trade war
