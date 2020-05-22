Beijing says it will pass a resolution at the National People’s Congress to begin the process of enacting a national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Chinese diplomats defend Beijing’s move to introduce national security law for Hong Kong
- Chinese embassy in Berlin says ‘separatists were exploiting the legal loophole’ in national security and it needs to be fixed
- But Chris Patten, Britain’s last governor of the former colony, describes proposal as a ‘comprehensive assault’ on city’s autonomy
Topic | Hong Kong politics
