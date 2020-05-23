Some European politicians have been accused of playing the “China card” against the European Commission. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

How Europe’s big bailout plan could also help trump the ‘China card’

  • The €500 billion Franco-German plan is primarily designed to aid post-coronavirus economic recovery but also seeks to achieve ‘health sovereignty’
  • Observers say the pandemic has highlighted the EU’s vulnerabilities and need to strengthen its hand when dealing with China
Topic |   European Union
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some European politicians have been accused of playing the “China card” against the European Commission. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE