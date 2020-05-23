Some European politicians have been accused of playing the “China card” against the European Commission. Photo: Bloomberg
How Europe’s big bailout plan could also help trump the ‘China card’
- The €500 billion Franco-German plan is primarily designed to aid post-coronavirus economic recovery but also seeks to achieve ‘health sovereignty’
- Observers say the pandemic has highlighted the EU’s vulnerabilities and need to strengthen its hand when dealing with China
Topic | European Union
