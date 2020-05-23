Premier Li Keqiang’s annual government work report made little reference to the United States this year. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Two sessions 2020: why Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had little to say about the United States

  • Li kept the focus on home in his annual work report to the NPC, warning the country of the grim challenges ahead
  • The limited references to international affairs may speak volumes about the global backlash against Beijing over the coronavirus, analyst says
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao in Hong Kong/Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Premier Li Keqiang’s annual government work report made little reference to the United States this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE