Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China did not want to replace or change the US. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China and US must find ways to get along and avoid new Cold War, says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

  • Countries must respect each others’ systems and be wary of US policial forces who want to ‘hijack relations’, Wang tells press conference at ‘two sessions’
  • Beijing is not looking for confrontation and wants to work with Washington to fight coronavirus, minister says
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 5:18pm, 24 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China did not want to replace or change the US. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE