Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China did not want to replace or change the US. Photo: Xinhua
China and US must find ways to get along and avoid new Cold War, says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
- Countries must respect each others’ systems and be wary of US policial forces who want to ‘hijack relations’, Wang tells press conference at ‘two sessions’
- Beijing is not looking for confrontation and wants to work with Washington to fight coronavirus, minister says
