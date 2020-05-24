Work on a high-speed rail line in Java has been suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China promises to boost belt and road health projects amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells ‘two sessions’ press conference Beijing will work to build ‘healthy silk road’ with belt and road partners
  • Covid-19 pandemic has already hit infrastructure projects but China says initiative can help efforts to fight the disease
Teddy Ng
Updated: 7:43pm, 24 May, 2020

