Work on a high-speed rail line in Java has been suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China promises to boost belt and road health projects amid coronavirus pandemic
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells ‘two sessions’ press conference Beijing will work to build ‘healthy silk road’ with belt and road partners
- Covid-19 pandemic has already hit infrastructure projects but China says initiative can help efforts to fight the disease
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
