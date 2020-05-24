Wang Yi made the comments during the annual legislative meeting in Beijing. Photo: AP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defends ‘wolf warrior’ diplomats for standing up to ‘smears’

  • Minister tells ‘two sessions’ press conference that country will ‘hit back against malicious slanders and firmly defend national honour’
  • Some diplomats have adopted an increasingly combative tone that has caused increasing friction, particularly with the United States
Updated: 9:33pm, 24 May, 2020

