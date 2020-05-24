Wang Yi made the comments during the annual legislative meeting in Beijing. Photo: AP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defends ‘wolf warrior’ diplomats for standing up to ‘smears’
- Minister tells ‘two sessions’ press conference that country will ‘hit back against malicious slanders and firmly defend national honour’
- Some diplomats have adopted an increasingly combative tone that has caused increasing friction, particularly with the United States
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
