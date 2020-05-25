Foreign Minister Wang Yi backed the “wolf warriors” in a press conference on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Will China’s calls for more ‘wolf warriors’ leave country’s diplomats feeling sheepish?

  • The country’s foreign minister and ambassador to Britain have backed the combative approach, but observers warn it may only alienate the rest of the world
  • Meanwhile, state-owned tabloid Global Times argues that the label is better applied to US diplomacy
Topic |   US-China relations
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 5:21pm, 25 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign Minister Wang Yi backed the “wolf warriors” in a press conference on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE