Josep Borrell said the EU was under growing pressure “to pick sides”. Photo: Reuters
EU’s top diplomat calls for ‘more robust’ stance on China as US power starts to wane
- Josep Borrell tells German ambassadors that the arrival of an Asian century ‘may be happening before our eyes’ because of Covid-19
- Foreign policy chief says relations with Beijing have not always been ‘based on trust’ and better relations with Asian democracies are also needed
Topic | China-EU relations
