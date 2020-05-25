Josep Borrell said the EU was under growing pressure “to pick sides”. Photo: Reuters
EU’s top diplomat calls for ‘more robust’ stance on China as US power starts to wane

  • Josep Borrell tells German ambassadors that the arrival of an Asian century ‘may be happening before our eyes’ because of Covid-19
  • Foreign policy chief says relations with Beijing have not always been ‘based on trust’ and better relations with Asian democracies are also needed
Associated Press
Updated: 6:17pm, 25 May, 2020

