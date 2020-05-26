A government adviser said China needed to speed up resumption of economic activities. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: keep calm and get the economy going again, Chinese adviser says

  • International relations expert Jia Qingguo says boosting growth will also help other countries and ‘would be good news for the world’
  • He says combative diplomats reflect anger in China, but they should consider public sentiment elsewhere and base arguments on facts
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 26 May, 2020

