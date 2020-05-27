Without mentioning Hutchison or China, the Israeli Finance Ministry, Energy Ministry and Water Resources Ministry said in an official statement that IDE Technologies, which partnered with Bank Leumi, submitted the winning bid, promising desalinated water at the cost of approximately 1.45 shekels per cubic meter (about 29 US cents), roughly 0.65 shekel cheaper than existing desalination solutions in Israel today, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Under Netanyahu, Israel over the past decade has significantly expanded trade and business with China, which has become Israel’s third largest trading partner. Some Chinese companies have took part in major infrastructure projects there, from public transit to port construction, and others have invested millions of dollars in Israeli hi-tech start-ups.

But Israel, a close US ally, has increasingly been caught in the crossfire of the growing US rivalry with China. The Trump administration has pressed Israel to take a tougher line, especially over China’s growing investment in Israel’s infrastructure projects.

In October, Israel set up a committee to review foreign investment in general – though not specifically Chinese investment – but US officials were not satisfied.

Ma Xiaolin, a Middle East affairs expert with Zhejiang International Studies University in Hangzhou, said that Israel’s decision could be a “trade-off” after Israel invited a Chinese company late last year to build and operate a port at Haifa, where ships from the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet often dock.

But Ma warned that it could also be an early sign of a “ripple effect” that could see increasing challenges over China’s overseas investments, particularly those under the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s flagship project to boost links across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Citing a US official with the knowledge of the talks about the investment, The Jerusalem Post reported that the US has in recent weeks asked its allies, including Israel, to sever ties with China in sectors that carry security risks.

“It remains a question if this would set a precedent and open a crack in China’s cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road, with more projects to be under pressure by the US,” Ma said. “If these countries are forced to pick sides, more likely they would take the side with the US because Israel is a close ally to the US.”

