Senator Chris Van Hollen speaks during a Senate committee hearing in Washington on July 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
US senators move to pressure China with Hong Kong sanctions bill
- Proposed legislation seeks to punish individuals who curb city’s freedoms and is response to controversial national security law put forward by Beijing
- Lawmakers vow to move quickly to ‘send very strong message’ to China
