China will consider an idea to allow Chinese citizens sue foreign governments in its courts. Photo: AFP
Two sessions: coronavirus lawsuits spur call in China for rethink on state immunity

  • Lawmakers say the time right for the country to let Chinese citizens sue foreign governments in its courts
  • Submission to NPC comes amid legal claims overseas demanding that Beijing pay compensation for the pandemic
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 May, 2020

