Reinhard Butikofer says Beijing is “squarely ignoring” its international treaty obligations by proposing a national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s leaders ‘arrogant and aggressive’ over Hong Kong security law, EU politician says

  • Beijing has moved ‘beyond being assertive’, Reinhard Butikofer, chairman of European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with China, says
  • Hong Kong’s high level of autonomy ‘not just a unilateral gift from some Beijing communist leader [but] based on an agreement with the British’, he says
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 27 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Reinhard Butikofer says Beijing is “squarely ignoring” its international treaty obligations by proposing a national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE