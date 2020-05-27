China’s top legislature is expected to endorse a resolution on enacting a national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
China vows to hit back at US over any action on Hong Kong national security law

  • Foreign ministry says bill for the city is Beijing’s concern and it will accept no foreign interference
  • Asked about sanctions over the legislation, Donald Trump says the United States might make some move on this issue this week
Topic |   US-China relations
Teddy Ng
Updated: 9:30pm, 27 May, 2020

