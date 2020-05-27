WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the foundation will help increase the agency’s quantity and quality of funds. Photo: AFP
WHO launches foundation to broaden donor base to individuals and companies
- Health agency faces mounting criticism and financial pressure amid pandemic, with US threatening to permanently cut funding
- Launch of new entity was brought forward to tackle the coronavirus and ‘not for any political question’, its founder says
