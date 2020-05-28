US lawmakers are proposing a bill to ban mainland Chinese from studying science and technology at American universities. Photo: Xinhua
US-China big chill may freeze out Chinese students from American university research labs
- Three lawmakers propose bill to prohibit students from Chinese mainland studying STEM subjects in US
- ‘Chinese Communist Party has long used American universities to conduct espionage on the United States,’ Republican Senator Tom Cotton says
Topic | US-China relations
