The deteriorating relationship between China and the US is Beijing’s most pressing issue, according to retired military strategist Qiao Liang. Photo: AP
Focus on US as main opponent, says China military strategist
- Co-author of Unrestricted Warfare wants Beijing to avoid distractions amid Washington efforts to contain Chinese advancement
- ‘Arm-wrestling’ with the US is least wanted but most urgent business, according to Qiao Liang
Topic | US-China relations
