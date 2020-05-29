US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US is ready to respond to the problem of Chinese students engaging in espionage in America. Photo: Reuters
Chinese students ‘shouldn’t be in our schools spying’, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says
- ‘We’re taking seriously the threat of students who come here who have connections deeply to the Chinese state,’ politician tells Fox News
- US needs to act against the ‘tyrannical regime’ of the Chinese Communist Party, and President Trump is ready to take on that challenge, he says
