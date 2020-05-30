Beijing’s ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomacy has coincided with a rise of nationalist content on Chinese social media. Photo: Reuters
China battles to control nationalist narrative on social media
- Embassy in France removes ‘false image’ on Twitter in latest online controversy amid accusations of spreading disinformation
- After months of aggressive anti-US posts by Chinese diplomats Beijing is cracking down on ‘smear campaigns’ at home
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Beijing’s ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomacy has coincided with a rise of nationalist content on Chinese social media. Photo: Reuters